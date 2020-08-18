Verlin Lyle Schrader



Verlin Lyle Schrader was welcomed into Heaven on Saturday, August 15, 2020 by family and friends who went ahead of him and to meet our wonderful Lord.



Born the son of Charles V. Schrader, and Martha Dewald Schrader on October 28, 1932, Copperas Cove, TX. Verlin had been a resident of Abilene for 54 years, having moved from Turkey, with the Air Force. He served in the Air Force as a military police from 1950 to 1970. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked for Taylor County as head of the motor vehicle division, and then worked at Abilene Import Shop, until retirement. He was a member at Calvary Baptist Church in Abilene.



He was proceeded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Sophia Schrader, his parents, and two siblings, Bobbie and Charlotte.



Verlin is survived by his beloved son and daughter-in-law, Chuck and Sherri Schrader of Abilene. Verlin was a loving and devoted Papa to granddaughters, Melanie Nix, and husband, Todd; Madison Sanders, and husband, Bryan. He was also blessed with great-grandchildren, Jaden and McKaylynn Nix; Michael Anne Schrader; Audrey and Avery Sanders; Charlie Reese Sanders coming soon. He is also survived by two siblings, Ron and Martha.



Funeral services for Verlin Schrader will be Thursday, August 20th at 10:00 a.m. at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home Chapel of Faith, 5701 US Hwy 277 South, with Brother Burtis Williams officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6 to 8 pm.



Pallbearers will be Todd Nix, Jaden Nix, Mark Nix, Lynn Brown, Tom White and Bryan Sanders.



Memorials may be made to Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine Street, Abilene, TX 79601, or Visiting Angels, 4090 S. Danville Dr. #A, Abilene, TX 79605.









