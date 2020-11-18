1/1
Vernell McCann
Vernell McCann

Merkel, TX - Vernell Garrett McCann passed away at home on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was born on December 10, 1947 in Merkel, TX, the daughter of Betty (Horton) and Isaac Vernon Garrett, Jr.

Vernell graduated from Abilene High School, class of 1966. During her life she worked in banking, for the post office, as a crude oil truck driver and a bus driver for Merkel ISD.

She is survived by her husband Robert McCann, Jr.; daughters Karen (James) Taylor of Pasadena; Amanda Howard of New Braunfels; 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; sisters Verlene Garrett and Ivalene (Frank) Estes of Abilene; brother Ikey (Cathy) Garrett of Merkel and uncle Jerry (Audra) Horton of Merkel and many cousins.

She was preceded by her parents; daughter Monica Renee' Daniels; grandparents Clarence and Edna (Skurlock) Horton and Katie (Farris) and Isaac V. Garrett, Sr.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, October 21, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery under the direction of Starbuck Funeral Home.

Donations in memory may be sent to Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
