Vernon K. McCormack
Abilene - Vernon Keith McCormack 71 of Abilene passed away Monday April 27, 2020 in Abilene. Funeral services will be held Monday May 4, 2020 at 1pm at the North's Funeral Home Chapel with Burial to follow at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Vernon was born December 13th, 1948 in Snyder, Texas to the parents OC and Francis (Eades) McCormack.
Keith served in the US Marine Corps during Vietnam 1969-1971 received his combat action ribbon and Vietnam Cross of Gallantry. Keith retired from the US Postal Service. He and Mary married September 15,2015. Keith liked to collect coins and stamps, in his spare time he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, talking about old cartoon characters and spending time with his dog Peeve.
He is survived by his wife Mary of Abilene, sons; Paul McCormack currently serving in the US Navy, Lloyd and wife Kelsey serving in the US Navy, daughter Catherine of Little Rock, brothers; Michael and Teresa McCormack of Abilene, Brian and Cindy Gruben of Lubbock, along with step son and daughters, and step grandchildren.
The family would like to thank many caregivers of North Oaks Living and Rehabilitation and Hendrick Hospice of Abilene. Online line condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020