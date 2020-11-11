1/1
Vernon Youngquist
Vernon Youngquist

Abilene - Vernon Youngquist passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 in Abilene, Texas. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, November 12, 2020 in Elmwood Memorial Park, 5750 Hwy 277 South.

Vernon was born February 26, 1935 to F.L. and Ester Youngquist in Avoca, Texas. He married the love of his life, Winnie Hartman on April 9, 1955. The couple were long term members of Zion Lutheran Church and Vernon sang in the choir. Vernon worked as a mechanic for the Chevrolet dealership here in Abilene, Bontke Brothers Construction for 35 years, and Texas Metals and Recycling Co for 14 years. He was an avid outdoorsman that loved to deer hunt and fish. Above all he loved the Lord and his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Ethel Butler, and Clifford Youngquist.

Vernon is survived by his wife, Winnie Youngquist; his children, Sharon Dixon and her husband Michael, and Russell Youngquist and his wife Charlotte; his grandchildren, Scott Dixon, Erin Elaine Smith, Ryan Youngquist; great grandchildren, Alivia Smith, Grace Dixon, Wyatt Dixon, Kinsley Smith, Clara Dixon, and Rilee Smith.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneral.com




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-0655
