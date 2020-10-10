Vicki Diane Morton
Stamford - On Friday, October 9, 2020, Vicki went home to be with the Lord surrounded by her husband and children after a valiant battle with the COVID virus. She is a beloved wife, mother, memaw, sister, cousin, niece, aunt, pastor's wife, and friend.
Vicki was born on July 31, 1948, in Guymon, Oklahoma to Jimmy Wayne and Kathy Cook. She was the only daughter in a family of five brothers. The family moved around working in the oil fields so she went to multiple schools but always considered her home to be in Wellington and Stamford. She attended junior high and high school in Stamford where she played in the band.
Jesse and Vicki were married on November 2, 1963 at First Baptist Church in Stamford, Texas. They were a few weeks shy of celebrating their 57th wedding anniversary. They renewed their vows on their 30th anniversary in Stamford and then again on their 50th in Israel on the campus of Hebrew University overlooking Jerusalem.
Vicki was saved in 1968 in Weatherford, Texas when Brother David Leeper and his wife stopped by their house on a Tuesday morning. She had been under conviction for several weeks after attending a preacher's fellowship. When she answered the door, she said "Bro. Leeper! How do I get saved?" It wasn't long until Jesse was saved too. Within two years, they had surrendered to full-time ministry and have been serving the Lord for over 50 years!
In addition to a stay-at-home mom for Lynetta, Jay, Amy, and David, Vicki worked full-time in and around the church. Whatever job needed to be done, she would do it. Her rich and full life will live on in the thousands she ministered to and through her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed but we know we will see her again.
Vicki is survived by her loving husband, Jesse Morton; her children, Lynetta Moore and husband Greg of Highland Village, Jay Morton and wife Kellye of Nevada, TX. Amy Copsey and husband Ron of Flower Mound, TX. and David Morton and wife Cydni of Stephenville, TX; grandchildren, Jordan Hancock, Blake Copsey and wife Chrissy, Dylan Hancock and wife Rachel, Victoria Copsey, Blaine Morton, Jayci Morton, Brady Morton, Mikaylee Morton, Case Morton, and Allye Morton; and great-grandson Jesse Cole Hancock. Vicki is also survived by her aunt, Skeet Dennis; cousins, Bill and Denise Dennis; brothers, Tommy Cook and wife Joy, Wayne Cook and wife Kay, and Jimmy Dan Cook and wife Diana, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Vicki will be at 10 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Temple Baptist Church in Stamford, TX officiated by Rev. Mike Patterson. Burial will follow at the Spring Creek Cemetery in Avoca under the direction of Tankersley Funeral Home of Stamford, TX. The service will also be aired on Facebook at Temple Baptist Church Stamford, TX.
Following with the Covid-19 restrictions in Jones County, masks will be required at the services.
