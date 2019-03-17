|
Vickie Weatherby
Aspermont - Vickie Weatherby, 68, passed to her heavenly home on Saturday, March 17, 2019. Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Tankersley Funeral Home Chapel (807 Columbia). Burial will follow at the Aspermont Cemetery in Aspermont, TX under the direction of Tankersley Funeral Home.
Vickie Lynn Mickler was born August 14, 1950 in Athens, TX to Richard Mickler and Jerrine Keegan Mickler. She was reared in Stamford where she attended school until 1964 prior to her family relocating to Spearman, TX in 1967 and then to Wichita Falls, TX where she graduated from high school in 1968. Vickie was employed by Texas State Technical Institute and Texas Department of Criminal Justice during her working career. Vickie was blessed with 2 sons; Jason Beck born in 1973 and Jeremy Beck born in 1974. She lived in Texas and Arizona before making her home at Aspermont in 2007. Vickie enjoyed her personal time at home tending to her house plants, caring for her cats, being creative with macrame and she loved to dance.
Vickie was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Frank Ledesma of Aspermont, TX; two sons, Jason Beck and wife Kristi of Keller, TX and Jeremy Beck and wife Sureya of Phoenix, AZ; 2 brothers, Terry Mickler and wife Sherry of Jacksonville, TX and Jessie Mickler and wife Robin of Hereford, TX; 4 grandchildren: Laken Beck, Bristol Beck, Kaitlyn Beck and Khloe Beck; numerous other relatives and friends.
