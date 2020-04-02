|
|
Victoria "Vicki" Rodriguez
Merkel - Victoria "Vicki" Rodriguez went to be with her Lord on Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020. Vicki was born on November 17, 1951 (the fourth child) to Juan C. and Elvira Biera in Merkel, Texas. Private graveside services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Merkel Cemetery officiated by Father Sosa. In honor of Vicki's life, a celebration Mass for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Vicki spent most of her life in Merkel. She graduated from Merkel High School and attended Draughon's Business School in Abilene, Texas. She married Frank D. Rodriguez on June 24, 1973, together raising two wonderful sons, Zachariah (Zac) of Waxahachie, Texas and Nicholas (Nic) Rodriguez of Euless, Texas.
Vicki's life was filled with her faith, family, and friends. She was the "heart" of the family, and always the one trying to lift up everyone with positive thoughts and inspirational words of wisdom. Vicki was a beautiful and sweet person, and so full of compassion, faith, and joy. She had lots of wit and charm, loved to laugh, and always presented to others her charismatic, contagious smile. Never giving up, Vicki was a warrior, trooper, and fighter throughout her illness, and has now earned her wings. Vicki was a long-time parishioner of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Merkel. Known as "Ms. Vicki", she taught Religious Ed. for a number of years preparing children to receive their Sacrament of First Holy Communion. As well, she belonged to the Catholic Pro-Life Committee of the Abilene Deanery, always finding time to help with their efforts while putting her health problems aside.
After her husband's death in 2010, Vicki became involved with the Merkel VFW Chapter. She served in several capacities, always striving to find ways to honor veterans who have served our country.
Vicki was employed for Southwestern Bell Telephone in the engineering department and then as a marketing rep. in the Abilene District business office until the divestiture of Bell and AT&T. After serving more than 25 years, Vicki retired, only to begin working again. Even after her long 24 year battle with cancer, she selflessly continued to work multiple side jobs (florist, air flight dispatcher, caterer, interior decorating, and setting up sites for weddings and special gatherings) that kept her busy and occupied. Soon after, she began working with Taylor Telephone, now Taylor Telecom in Merkel where she was currently employed. Vicki enjoyed traveling and working, relished working in her garden, loved to talk and make new friends, and especially fancied wearing her bling-bling.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank D. Rodriguez (Nov. 10, 2010), after 38 years of marriage, her father, Juan C. Biera, and baby brother, Joe Chris Biera.
Vicki is survived by her sons, Zac and Nic Rodriguez; mother, Elvira Biera of Merkel; five sisters, Angelita (Robert) Rodriguez of Abilene, Juanita (Luis) Valdez of Abilene, Liria (Ruben) Graciano of San Marcos, CA, Christine (Dan) White of Abilene, Rosie (Russell) Lucas of Hamlin; four brothers, John Biera Jr. of Phoenix, AZ, Rudy Biera of Merkel, Joe (Rick) Biera of Pueblo, CO; and Steve (Laurie) Biera of Bangs, 16 nieces and nephews, eight great nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, numerous cousins, and her loyal and devoted
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020