Victoria Rodriguez Herrera Obituary
Victoria Rodriguez Herrera

Rule - Victoria Rodriguez Herrera, 89, a longtime resident of Rule, TX, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at the Rule Cemetery, Rule, with Rev. J. R. Flores officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Rule. There will be no public viewing or visitation, however online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.

Victoria was born July 21, 1930 in Austin, Texas, to Juana (Garcia) and Teofilo Rodriguez. She married Jesus Herrera, Sr. on January 16, 1954 in Seguin, TX. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Rule. She enjoyed working with her hands, gardening, sewing and quilting. She loved reading her Bible, but mostly, she loved her kids and grandkids.

She is survived by her three sons, Jesus Herrera, Jr. and wife Lupe of Jourdanton, Paul Calvillo and wife Ester of Ft. Worth, and Raymond Herrera and wife Amelia of Abilene; three daughters, Maria Calvillo of Frisco, Helen Perez and husband Johnny of Breckenridge, and Linda Herrera and husband Israel of Little Elm; daughter-in-law, Yolanda Herrera of Rule; twelve grandchildren, thirty-seven great grandchildren; and ten great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her mother Juana (Garcia) Rodriguez; father, Teofilo Rodriguez; husband, Jesus Herrera, Sr.; son, Juan Herrera, Sr.; three brothers, Catarino, Narciso and Servando; and one sister, Soila.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
