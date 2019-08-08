|
Viola Allred Shields
Abilene - Viola Allred Shields, 91, of Abilene, passed away the morning of Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was born Viola Ruth Allred on Wednesday, June 27, 1928, to Harvey N. Allred and Pearl McKinney Allred in Jones County, Texas. She married Irvin Ray Shields on August 23, 1955, and they were together until his death on June 14, 2010.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 8, from 5 PM until 7 PM, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, August 9 at Compere Cemetery in Jones County, on County Road 447. There will be a memorial service afterwards at the First Central Presbyterian Church, 400 Orange Street at 1 PM, officiated by Dr. Cliff Stewart and Dr. Janice Six.
Viola attended and graduated from Anson High School in 1945, then went on to graduate from McMurry College in 1949. She taught school in Wichita Falls for two years before moving to Merkel to teach there for another 10. Viola made her way to Abilene where she worked at Dyess Elementary and Austin Elementary for a combined 25 years. She was an elder at First Central Presbyterian Church where she also taught Sunday School. She was also a volunteer coordinator for the Medical Care Mission and she loved to play Bridge.
Viola was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Ray Shields; parents, Harvey and Pearl Allred and sister, Vera McSpadden.
She is survived by her two sons, Tim Shields and wife Tammy of Merkel, and Mike Shields and wife Dana of Houston; three grandchildren: Lauren Shields, Tamala Hays, and Tyler Shields, and four great grandchildren: Rebecca Shields, Natalie Shields, Clara Shields, and Ella Hays. Viola also leaves behind her niece and nephews, Joy Carthel of Snyder, Loy McSpadden of Tucumcari, NM, and Brad McSpadden of San Diego, CA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Medical Care Mission, https://medicalcaremission.networkforgood.com/projects/26843-donate-today, or 1857 Pine Street, Abilene, Texas 79601.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 8, 2019