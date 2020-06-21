Virgil Graham
Ovalo - Virgil Lee Graham, 82, passed from this life into Heaven Friday morning June 19, 2020 at his lifetime home at Graham Lake Farm near Ovalo, Texas.
Final arrangements have been made with Fry-Smith Funeral Home in Tuscola, TX.
Visitation will be at Fry-Smith Funeral Home in Tuscola from 7:30 PM until 9:30 PM on Monday evening June 22. Memorial Service will be at the Dewey Cemetery open-air Pavilion on FM 382 south of Lawn, TX at 10:00 AM Tuesday June 23, 2020, with Pastor Patrick Voce of Ovalo Baptist Church officiating.
Virgil was born to John V. and Lois B. Watkins Graham on January 24, 1938 in Abilene, Texas.
Virgil graduated at Tuscola High School in 1956, after spending his elementary and junior high at Ovalo School. He attended Electrical Trade School in Houston to become a Journeyman Commercial Electrician. Virgil was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union in Abilene from 1961 until 1988. He worked as an Electrician for the Home Builders of Abilene, and even helped building additions on the area schools. Virgil worked for G&L Tool in Abilene several years, then spent some years in the oil fields of Junction and Sonora ranch areas on the old style Cable Tool Rigs during the mid 60's when the electrical business was slow. Virgil worked from 1993 until retiring in 2008 with Stover Electric of Lubbock, as a site superintendent in Hereford, Big Springs, Plainview, and Abilene TX, then Athens GA, Guymon OK, and finally, Dodge City KS.
Virgil married Jane Stringer of Abilene in 1963 in Abilene.
Later, in 1993, Virgil married Jeannie Carol Mayfield Williams in Abilene, Texas.
Virgil is preceded in death by his parents John V. and Lois Graham, grandson Doyle J. Cannon, and three great grandchildren Avrie, Aleinah, and Carson Lopez.
Virgil is survived by his wife, Carol, of their Ovalo home. Four sons, John Graham (Kathy) of Ovalo, Tommy Williams (Theresa) of Midland, Gene Williams (Malissa) of Buffalo Gap, and Cody Cadjew of Ovalo. Three Daughters Jolee Cannon (Wes) of Ovalo, Ginger Arnott (Dave) of Midlothian, and Carla Griffith (David) of Irving. Brothers-in-law David Hill, Jim Mayfield (Phyllis), and Mike Mayfield (Ginny). Sisters-in-law Marsha Hill, and Lorie Kraatz (Johnny). Twenty-four grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren.
Virgil was baptized at the Bradshaw Church of Christ early in the 1940's as a child, then attended as a member of the Ovalo Baptist Church for over twenty years to date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ovalo Baptist Chruch, PO Box 122, Ovalo, Texas 79541.
Condolences can be left at www.fry-smith.com.
