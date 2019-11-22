Services
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
2308 St. Hwy. 283
Sagerton, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virgil Vahlenkamp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virgil Vahlenkamp


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virgil Vahlenkamp Obituary
Virgil Vahlenkamp

Virgil Vahlenkamp, 87, by the grace of God through faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, entered his heavenly home November 19, 2019. He was born to August and Minnie (Teichelman) Vahlenkamp on July 8, 1932, on the family farm near Old Glory, Texas. He was baptized, confirmed and married at St. Paul Lutheran Church (now Faith Lutheran) in Sagerton, Texas. After graduating from Old Glory High School he began employment at Lone Star Gas Company (now Atmos). He was drafted into the US Army and served in the 32nd Infantry during the Korean War.

After honorable discharge with the rank of corporal he returned to Abilene. Thanks to the GI Bill he earned an associate of arts degree from Ranger Junior College. He was employed by Lone Star Gas Company for 42 years, in Abilene, Waco and, beginning in 1970, in Denton and Lewisville. On February 18, 1956, he married the love of his life, Geneva Monse of Sagerton. Their 63-year union was blessed with four children.

Virgil was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Herbert and Eugene (Gus) Vahlenkamp. He is survived by his wife Geneva; and children Brenda Ettredge and her husband Mark of Alabama, Virgil (Bud) Vahlenkamp Jr. and his wife Francene of Denton, Charles Vahlenkamp of Denton, and John Vahlenkamp and his wife Kathy of Colorado. He is survived by nine grandchildren: Matthew Ettredge of Alabama; James Ettredge and his wife Linda of Justin; Andrew Vahlenkamp and his wife Leigh of Denton; Kenneth Vahlenkamp of Nebraska; Joseph, Isaac, Isaiah and Anna Vahlenkamp of Colorado; Jacob Vahlenkamp and his wife Mara of Oregon; and two step-grandchildren, Simon and Annalise Von Hatten of Colorado. He is survived by seven great-grandchildren: Gabriel, Aydan and Jack Vahlenkamp of Iowa, Aiden and Jamison Vahlenkamp of Denton, Miles and Stella Ettredge, and step-great-granddaughter Zoe Gonzales of Justin. He is survived by his sisters Anita Dozier of Old Glory, Verlene Corzine of Stamford, and Betty Weise of Haskell. He also is survived by one aunt, Corene Lowack of Aspermont, and many nieces and nephews.

He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Corinth and was a member of the Hermann Sons Lodge in Old Glory.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 23, at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home in Denton. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 25, at Faith Lutheran Church in Sagerton. Burial will follow in the Old Glory Cemetery on Vahlenkamp Road. The presiding pastor will be Wayne Hamit of Hope Lutheran Church.

Memorial gifts may be made in Virgil's name to Faith Lutheran Church, 2308 St. Hwy. 283, Sagerton, TX 79548-9703; to Hope Lutheran Church, 2550 Post Oak Drive, Corinth, TX 76210-3029; to Gateway Church of Denton J.O.Y. Ministry, 2401 N. Bell Avenue, Denton, TX 76209; or to any Parkinson's Disease charity.

On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virgil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -