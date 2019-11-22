|
|
Virgil Vahlenkamp
Virgil Vahlenkamp, 87, by the grace of God through faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, entered his heavenly home November 19, 2019. He was born to August and Minnie (Teichelman) Vahlenkamp on July 8, 1932, on the family farm near Old Glory, Texas. He was baptized, confirmed and married at St. Paul Lutheran Church (now Faith Lutheran) in Sagerton, Texas. After graduating from Old Glory High School he began employment at Lone Star Gas Company (now Atmos). He was drafted into the US Army and served in the 32nd Infantry during the Korean War.
After honorable discharge with the rank of corporal he returned to Abilene. Thanks to the GI Bill he earned an associate of arts degree from Ranger Junior College. He was employed by Lone Star Gas Company for 42 years, in Abilene, Waco and, beginning in 1970, in Denton and Lewisville. On February 18, 1956, he married the love of his life, Geneva Monse of Sagerton. Their 63-year union was blessed with four children.
Virgil was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Herbert and Eugene (Gus) Vahlenkamp. He is survived by his wife Geneva; and children Brenda Ettredge and her husband Mark of Alabama, Virgil (Bud) Vahlenkamp Jr. and his wife Francene of Denton, Charles Vahlenkamp of Denton, and John Vahlenkamp and his wife Kathy of Colorado. He is survived by nine grandchildren: Matthew Ettredge of Alabama; James Ettredge and his wife Linda of Justin; Andrew Vahlenkamp and his wife Leigh of Denton; Kenneth Vahlenkamp of Nebraska; Joseph, Isaac, Isaiah and Anna Vahlenkamp of Colorado; Jacob Vahlenkamp and his wife Mara of Oregon; and two step-grandchildren, Simon and Annalise Von Hatten of Colorado. He is survived by seven great-grandchildren: Gabriel, Aydan and Jack Vahlenkamp of Iowa, Aiden and Jamison Vahlenkamp of Denton, Miles and Stella Ettredge, and step-great-granddaughter Zoe Gonzales of Justin. He is survived by his sisters Anita Dozier of Old Glory, Verlene Corzine of Stamford, and Betty Weise of Haskell. He also is survived by one aunt, Corene Lowack of Aspermont, and many nieces and nephews.
He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Corinth and was a member of the Hermann Sons Lodge in Old Glory.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 23, at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home in Denton. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 25, at Faith Lutheran Church in Sagerton. Burial will follow in the Old Glory Cemetery on Vahlenkamp Road. The presiding pastor will be Wayne Hamit of Hope Lutheran Church.
Memorial gifts may be made in Virgil's name to Faith Lutheran Church, 2308 St. Hwy. 283, Sagerton, TX 79548-9703; to Hope Lutheran Church, 2550 Post Oak Drive, Corinth, TX 76210-3029; to Gateway Church of Denton J.O.Y. Ministry, 2401 N. Bell Avenue, Denton, TX 76209; or to any Parkinson's Disease charity.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019