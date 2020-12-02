Virginia Ann Brooks
Abilene - Virginia Ann Brooks (Ginger) age 83 of Abilene, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 30th, 2020. Visitation will be from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 south, on Friday, December 4, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, December 5, 2020 in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ernie Kight officiating. The family is requesting social distancing and that a mask be worn during the visitation and funeral service. The service will be livestreamed on the obituary page at www.elmwoofuneral.com
. Also if you would like to listen to the service from your car in the funeral home parking lot, please tune your radio to 105.7 for the broadcast.
Ginger was born on June 9, 1937 to Freddie Mac and Ida Mae McCullough in Abilene, Texas. Ginger and Cy were married on March 3, 1982 in Arizona. They started attending Wyndrock Baptist Church in 1996 and she gave her life unto the Lord on April 29, 2018. She was our wonder woman and now she is in the presence of her Lord.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Cy Brooks; her parents; three sons, Johnny Dek, Josh Dale, and Stormy Wise; and three siblings, Guy Farmer, Gloria McCorkle, and Irma Gene Henson.
Ginger is survived by her brother, Dorman Farmer; her children, Sherry Wise, Brenda Wise, Matt Wise, and Lisa Wise; stepchildren, Connie, Tony, Duke, and Kevin; 16 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren.