Virginia Chitwood
Abilene - Virginia Dabney Chitwood, 84, passed from confusion and pain to take her place before the throne of Jesus on November 30, 2019. Virginia was born July 15, 1935 in Ft. Worth, TX to Jack and Lillian Dabney.
Virginia's father was a road and airfield contractor and as a young girl lived where his jobs took him. During WW2 her father became a test pilot at Willow Run in Ann Arbor, MI where she attended grade school. After the war ended in 1945, they settled in Dallas, TX. She spent her summers with her cousins on her grandfather's dairy farm in Mansfield, TX. Mansfield was always a special place for her family.
Virginia graduated Highland Park High School in 1953. In 1957 she graduated from Southern Methodist University where she was a Kappa Kappa Gamma. After graduation she worked for the sorority as a field representative assisting and advising university chapters throughout the western U.S.
Virginia married Dewayne E. Chitwood on March 28, 1959 and thus began a storybook marriage that lasted over 60 years. They enjoyed traveling all over the U.S., Canada, and many foreign countries. Mostly they just enjoyed being together.
In 1966 the family moved to Abilene where she would raise her children whom she loved dearly and unconditionally. When she wasn't helping her three children with school and social events, she enjoyed her involvement with her tennis group, birthday club and various civic activities. She is survived by her husband, daughter Susan Hancock of Abilene, TX, daughter Cathy Lauve (Peter) of Abilene, TX, and son Bill Chitwood (Carol) of Brentwood, TN. She is also survived by her eight precious grandchildren who lovingly referred to her as "Biggest", Max Lauve (Sarah) of San Antonio, TX, Virginia Lauve Webb (Mark) of Ft. Collins, CO, John Lauve of Dallas, TX, Kate Hancock of Ft. Worth, TX, Davis Hancock of Abilene, TX, Conley Chitwood (Brandi) of Franklin, TN, Dabney Chitwood Brock (Hunter) of Chattanooga, TN, and Austin Chitwood of Nashville, TN, and special friend Faye Braye. Virginia is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Henry Dabney.
Virginia had many, many dear friends. It was her wish to have a private family burial. Separately, all friends of the family are invited to celebrate her victory in Christ. Please join us for brunch and fellowship Sunday December 22nd at the Abilene Country Club between the hours of 11 and 2.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Virginia's honor can be made to Abilene , West Texas Rehab Center, Ben Richey Boys Ranch, or Meals on Wheels if desired.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 19, 2019