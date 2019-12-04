Services
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Abilene Country Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Chitwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Chitwood

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Chitwood Obituary
Virginia Chitwood

Abilene - Virginia Dabney Chitwood, 84, passed from confusion and pain to take her place before the throne of Jesus on November 30, 2019. Virginia was born July 15, 1935 in Ft. Worth, TX to Jack and Lillian Dabney.

Virginia had many, many dear friends. It was her wish to have a private family burial. Separately, all friends of the family are invited to celebrate her victory in Christ. Please join us for brunch and fellowship Sunday December 22nd at the Abilene Country Club between the hours of 11 and 2.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Virginia's honor can be made to Abilene , West Texas Rehab Center, Ben Richey Boys Ranch, or Meals on Wheels if desired.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamil Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -