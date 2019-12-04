|
Virginia Chitwood
Abilene - Virginia Dabney Chitwood, 84, passed from confusion and pain to take her place before the throne of Jesus on November 30, 2019. Virginia was born July 15, 1935 in Ft. Worth, TX to Jack and Lillian Dabney.
Virginia had many, many dear friends. It was her wish to have a private family burial. Separately, all friends of the family are invited to celebrate her victory in Christ. Please join us for brunch and fellowship Sunday December 22nd at the Abilene Country Club between the hours of 11 and 2.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Virginia's honor can be made to Abilene , West Texas Rehab Center, Ben Richey Boys Ranch, or Meals on Wheels if desired.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 15, 2019