Virginia Estes
Abilene - Virginia Estes - Cozby, 100, of Abilene, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bethel Temple Christian Center, 3101 N. 12th Street with Rev. Barry Glover and Rev. Henry Smith officiating.
Burial will be in Elmwood Memorial Park under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, June 23, 2020 at the funeral home in the chapel.
Virginia was born to Simeon G. and Edna (Biggs) Allison on October 9, 1919, in the small town of Murphy, Texas. They later moved to Wylie, Texas just 25 miles from Dallas, where she attended Wylie Schools from elementary through graduation in 1936.
She married the love of her life, Wilson G. Estes, her loving husband of 58 years in Wylie, Texas on October 10, 1936. A few years passed and in 1939 they answered the call to Pastoral Ministry and started pastoring a small church in Monkey Run, Texas, Trenton, Texas, Galveston and Abilene, Texas, where they pastored 35 years.
As a young pastor's wife, she learned to play the accordion for their services, and later learned to play the piano and organ. Sometime after they came to Abilene in 1947, she joined the Organ Club and not only played for church services, but for many, many weddings, musicals and soloists. She also taught piano and organ for many years to supplement their income.
Virginia loved life and loved travelling. She and Wilson travelled to many countries all over the world and helped build churches and orphanages in Spain, Honduras and Nicaragua, and became Tour Guides in Israel for many, many years. After Wilson's death in 1994, she and her sister, Sue Blair, continued travelling and completed her goal of making it around the world!
She loved shopping and buying clothes so much that in 1965, she started a Dress Shop in her home and later opened 9 stores all over Texas called Estes House of Fashion.
After she retired from travelling in 2002, she began a Volunteer Career with the Seniors Volunteer Program, R.S.V.P. where she gave her time at The Grace Museum, Hendricks Courtesy Call, and Frontier Texas.
Virginia remarried at the age of 93 years to Grady Cozby and they had 3 wonderful years of enjoying their time together, learning Ballroom dancing and traveling all around the area going to Senior sponsored dance activities and their membership to the Abilene Broadway Musicals until his health failed and his death in January 2016.
Virginia was a kind, sweet and loving Christian woman who had a smile for all she met and loved her family fiercely. She leaves a Godly legacy to a very large family…. Numbering about 85!
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, W.G. Estes, in 1994; her husband, Grady Cozby in 2016; her son, Don Estes and wife, Jean Estes, her Great Grand Daughter, Candy Estes, and her sister Sue Blair whom she loved dearly and spoke daily with until Sue's death.
She is survived by 3 sons, Paul Estes and wife Anita, of Abilene; Larry Estes and wife Edie of Dallas; Frank Estes and wife Ivalene of Abilene; 21 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, 17 great, great, grandchildren, and 3 great, great, great grandchildren, numerous Cozby family members, several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
Her grandsons, Randy Estes, Don Estes, David Estes, Greg Estes, Bobby Estes, Michael Estes, Aric Estes and Austin Estes will honor her as her Pallbearers.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Abilene - Virginia Estes - Cozby, 100, of Abilene, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bethel Temple Christian Center, 3101 N. 12th Street with Rev. Barry Glover and Rev. Henry Smith officiating.
Burial will be in Elmwood Memorial Park under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, June 23, 2020 at the funeral home in the chapel.
Virginia was born to Simeon G. and Edna (Biggs) Allison on October 9, 1919, in the small town of Murphy, Texas. They later moved to Wylie, Texas just 25 miles from Dallas, where she attended Wylie Schools from elementary through graduation in 1936.
She married the love of her life, Wilson G. Estes, her loving husband of 58 years in Wylie, Texas on October 10, 1936. A few years passed and in 1939 they answered the call to Pastoral Ministry and started pastoring a small church in Monkey Run, Texas, Trenton, Texas, Galveston and Abilene, Texas, where they pastored 35 years.
As a young pastor's wife, she learned to play the accordion for their services, and later learned to play the piano and organ. Sometime after they came to Abilene in 1947, she joined the Organ Club and not only played for church services, but for many, many weddings, musicals and soloists. She also taught piano and organ for many years to supplement their income.
Virginia loved life and loved travelling. She and Wilson travelled to many countries all over the world and helped build churches and orphanages in Spain, Honduras and Nicaragua, and became Tour Guides in Israel for many, many years. After Wilson's death in 1994, she and her sister, Sue Blair, continued travelling and completed her goal of making it around the world!
She loved shopping and buying clothes so much that in 1965, she started a Dress Shop in her home and later opened 9 stores all over Texas called Estes House of Fashion.
After she retired from travelling in 2002, she began a Volunteer Career with the Seniors Volunteer Program, R.S.V.P. where she gave her time at The Grace Museum, Hendricks Courtesy Call, and Frontier Texas.
Virginia remarried at the age of 93 years to Grady Cozby and they had 3 wonderful years of enjoying their time together, learning Ballroom dancing and traveling all around the area going to Senior sponsored dance activities and their membership to the Abilene Broadway Musicals until his health failed and his death in January 2016.
Virginia was a kind, sweet and loving Christian woman who had a smile for all she met and loved her family fiercely. She leaves a Godly legacy to a very large family…. Numbering about 85!
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, W.G. Estes, in 1994; her husband, Grady Cozby in 2016; her son, Don Estes and wife, Jean Estes, her Great Grand Daughter, Candy Estes, and her sister Sue Blair whom she loved dearly and spoke daily with until Sue's death.
She is survived by 3 sons, Paul Estes and wife Anita, of Abilene; Larry Estes and wife Edie of Dallas; Frank Estes and wife Ivalene of Abilene; 21 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, 17 great, great, grandchildren, and 3 great, great, great grandchildren, numerous Cozby family members, several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.
Her grandsons, Randy Estes, Don Estes, David Estes, Greg Estes, Bobby Estes, Michael Estes, Aric Estes and Austin Estes will honor her as her Pallbearers.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.