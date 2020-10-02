Virginia Hendricks
Virginia "Ginger" Hendricks, age 84, passed from this life on September 29th, 2020 at HMC. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Ginger was born September 10th, 1936 to Doyle and Rosa Lee Loudamy of San Angelo, TX. They moved to Sweetwater TX, in 1938 at the age of two, where she grew up. Gingers love was cooking, she owned BBQ Barn in Roscoe, she later moved to Abilene, and worked at Dos Amigos for several years cooking.
Ginger is preceded in death by her parents, sister, brother, a loving son Tracy Powell, son in law Jimmie English and great grand daughter "Stormy". She is survived by a special companion of several years David McNeil, his two children Brenda and Joseph, her two daughters Becky Clark(Roy) of Eula and Jamie English of Buffalo Gap. A sister Nelda Hendricks(Ralph) of"Our beloved" mother and friend Virginia ( Ginger) Hendricks of Abilene, passed away Tuesday, Horseshoe Bay. Five grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and two great-great grand children. A special "Lap" companion "Cookie". Condolences for the family mat be left at www.northsfuneralhome.com
