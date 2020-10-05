Virginia Hendricks
Our Beloved Mother and Friend, Virginia "Ginger" Hendricks, age 84, passed from this life on September 29th, 2020 at HMC. No services will be held.
Ginger was born September 10th, 1936 to Doyle and Rosa Lee Loudamy of San Angelo, TX. They moved to Sweetwater TX in 1938 at the age of two, where she grew up. Gingers love was cooking, she owned the BBQ Barn in Roscoe, she later moved to Abilene, and worked at Dos Amigos for several years cooking.
Ginger is preceded in death by her parents, sister, brother, a loving son Tracy Powell, son in law Jimmie English and great grand daughter "Stormy".
She is survived by a special companion of several years David McNeil, his two children Brenda and Joseph, her two daughters Becky Clark(Roy) of Eula and Jamie English of Buffalo Gap; A sister Nelda Hendricks(Ralph) of Horseshoe Bay; Five grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren. she also leaves a very special "lap" companion, Cookie. Condolences for the family may be left at www.northsfuneralhome.com
.