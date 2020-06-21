Virginia (Ginger) Welch
Sweetwater - Virginia Ruth (Ginger) Welch, age 90, of Abilene and formerly of Roscoe, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital in Sweetwater. Graveside services will be at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery near Millsap, Texas. McCoy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A family and friend's visitation will be Tuesday from 6:00-7:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Ginger was born March 29, 1930 in Brownwood, Texas to the late Hubert Bates and Zula Estella (Williams) Keith. She is survived by her children; Ruth Ann Williams and husband Ronnie of Roscoe, Texas, Ken Welch and wife Dixie of Cross Plains, Texas and Georgia Welch of Stanton, Texas, daughter-in-law; Pax Welch of Weatherford, Texas, grandchildren; Amy and Josh King, Katy and Kelly Welch, Lance Welch, Jenny and Matt LaSeur, Abby and B.J. Barnett, Dawson and Rebecca Burns, Kirby and Ward Meadows and eleven great-grandchildren. Ginger was also preceded in death by her son; Greg Welch, granddaughter; Whitney Welch, grandson; Sterling Wilson, two brothers and two sisters. When she lived in Roscoe, she was a very active member of First Baptist Church and taught Sunday School and helped direct Vacation Bible School. Ginger was a homemaker and was always involved with all of her children's endeavors and was always there for them. She loved cooking for cattle crews and was also a big fan of the National Cutting Horse Association and loved cooking and feeding her family and friends at those events. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.