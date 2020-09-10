Vivian Bamberg
Vivian Bamberg, 74 years old, of Abilene Texas went to her heavenly home on September 9, 2020 at 7:55 PM. Funeral services will be held at North Funeral Home (242 Orange St Abilene, TX 79601) on September 12 at 6:00 PM. Pastor David Cason will be conducting the service. She will be laid to rest in the Texas State Veteran's Cemetery.
Vivian was born September 17, 1945 in Poteet Texas to George and Minnie Oden. She graduated from Jourdanton High School in 1963. After graduating high school she worked as a Stewardess for Braniff Airlines. Following this she worked for the FBI in Dallas and San Antonio and later moved to Abilene Texas. She married C.A. McIlroy and had a daughter named Shannon and they were married for 11 years. In 1980 she married Roy Bamberg, a fisheries biologist for Texas Parks and Wildlife and remained married to him until her death. During this time she attended college while working for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in Abilene and San Angelo. During this time she was also blessed with two granddaughters Alexandria and Kathryn Wester. They were very special to Vivian and the joy of her life. She was a very involved Grandmother who had a major impact on their lives and created beautiful memories that will always be remembered.
After retiring Vivian indulged her love of children by working part-time with various organizations including Wylie Methodist Church, Broadview Baptist Church, Day Nursery of Abilene and years of substitute teaching in Abilene.
Vivian is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers George and Henry Oden. Survivors include her sisters Barbara Schorsch from Jourdanton and Frances Iley from Luling, a large extended family, her husband Roy Bamberg from Abilene, her daughter and son-in-law Shannon and Michael Wester and her two granddaughters Alexandria and Kathryn Wester from Arlington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Children's Department at Broadview Baptist Church in Abilene by check mailed to 2500 S 27th St Abilene, TX 79605 or Hendrick Hospice Care at 888-588-8516. Services entrusted to North's Funeral Home, Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com