Voletta Elaine Kelley
Dallas - Voletta Elaine Kelley, 64, of Dallas, TX passed away peacefully into the Lord's loving arms on Nov 26th, 2020 from pancreatic cancer.
Elaine was born in Hamlin TX in 1956, graduated from Hamlin High School and graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. She taught art in Houston ISD for 7 years and later moved to Dallas where she sold real estate and later began her career as an IT Analyst with JCPenney until retiring in 2019. She was a member of St Andrew United Methodist Church in Plano, TX.
She loved art, music, growing beautiful flowers and her beloved furry pup who always gave her unconditional love and smiles. She continued her creative art and gardening while retired and helped with many pet rescues throughout her life. She will be remembered as a loving and loyal sister, daughter, friend and perfect pet mom.
She is survived by her parents Parker and Ethyl Sue Kelley of Plano, best friend and sister Elise Kelley of Dallas, longtime friend and companion Jimmy Teringo of Dallas, uncle Don and aunt Carolyn Kelley of Bedford, TX , aunt Pat Walker of Ranger, TX, aunt Elouise Kelley of Durant, OK, numerous cousins and her special furry pup.
Special recognition is given to all of Elaine's special friends who encouraged her during her final journey and the wonderful caregivers at T. Boone Pickens Faith Presbyterian Hospice in Dallas, TX.
Remember her life and honor the things she held dear, family, faith, friends, the love of dogs and the joy that comes from a full happy life.
A memorial will be held later due to Covid19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
or your local animal rescue.