Hawley - Vonay Davis, 83, beloved husband, father, Papaw, and friend passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on June 19, 2019. He was born on August 8, 1935, in Haskell County, born to T.F. and Bessie Davis.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sue Davis, his son Nicky Davis and wife Darla, his daughter Kristi Allyn and husband Eddy, 8 grandchildren, Kasey Davis, Tike Davis, Coby Davis, Saegan Allyn Davis, Tiffany Davis Smith, Rowdy Davis, Misty Davis Couch, Landry Allyn, 9 Great Grandchildren, his sisters Martha Toliver, Jane Whittemore and husband C.W., numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



Vonay was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, Doyle, Tommy and Harold Dean, and in 2012 his heart was broken when he lost his son, Murray.



After attending Anson High School in his younger years, he worked in the oilfield and as a mechanic for the Chevrolet dealership in Anson, TX. He began his farming career in Haskell County and later moved to Jones County where he farmed for many years. He was passionate about farming and trading farm equipment. He and Sue traveled all over the country when he thought he could get a good deal on a piece of farm equipment or find a great auction (especially if there was a casino within 100 miles).



Vonay was quite the competitor when it came to playing dominos with family and friends, or who had the fastest and best pulling pickup. His greatest accomplishments were the relationships he had with family, friends and neighbors. You could usually catch him at "the barn" working on a piece of equipment, most likely a combine he had bought to resale. He was always up for a cup of coffee at Big Country Bait, or a visit around the bed of a pickup.



He served as Jones County Commissioner Pct. 3 in the early 90's and was on the Hawley School Board for several years. He was a member of Ft. Phantom Baptist Church.



The family would like to give a special thank-you to the staff at Hendrick Hospice Care for all their love and support during this time. Memorials may be made to the Hendrick Hospice Care,1651 Pine Street, Abilene, TX 79601 or the local Abilene , 301 S Pioneer Dr #105, Abilene, TX 79605.



Visitation for family and friends will be 5:00 till 7:00 PM, Friday, June 21, 2019 at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Fort Phantom Baptist Church, 11343 FM 1082, Abilene, TX 79601. Interment will follow the service in Bethel Cemetery in Funston, TX.



