Wallace Bird
Haskell - Wallace Eugene Bird, 84, a lifelong resident of Haskell, TX, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior Tuesday, June 19, 2019; after a tough fought battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held at 10:00a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Eastside Baptist Church with Rev. Darrell Feemster officiating. Burial will follow services at Willow Cemetery, Haskell under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell. A visitation is planned from 6:00-7:00p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019 at the funeral home, 304 N. 2nd St., Haskell.
Wallace was born February 22, 1935 in Haskell, TX to Nellie (Carruth) and Thomas Bird. He married Margaret (Darden) on June 18, 1954 in Haskell. He graduated from Matson High School in 1955. After graduation Wallace worked for Wooten Oil Company, Smittys Automotive, and ran his own gas station for over 25 years. After retirement, Wallace could be found at Rodela Plumbing owned by his son-in-law. Wallace was a dedicated member of Eastside Baptist Church, Haskell where he served as deacon. He never met a stranger and was a positive influence to many. Most mornings Wallace could be found drinking coffee at Double - A sharing stories with friends. He was a devoted husband who had a love for fishing, camping, and his family while always putting God first. Wallace enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he cherished.
Wallace was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Bird; parents, Nellie and Thomas Bird; and two sisters, Sue Smith, and Betty Schuermann.
Wallace is survived but his three children, Dawn Rodela and husband Raymond, Ricky Bird and wife Sharon, and Steven Bird and wife Anita all of Haskell; 9 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and dear friend, Jerry Bowers.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 21, 2019