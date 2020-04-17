Services
Wallace D. Yarbrough

Wallace D. Yarbrough Obituary
Wallace D. Yarbrough

Rule - Wallace Dan Yarbrough, 67, of Imperial, TX, passed away, Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Odessa, TX. A private graveside service will be held 2pm, Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Rule Cemetery, under the direction of Haskell Funeral Home, 2 Avenue D. Condolences may be made at www.haskellfuneralhometx.com.

Wallace was born August 18, 1952 in Levelland, Texas, the son of Orman Yarbrough and Opal Mae Anderson Yarbrough. For 10 years, he worked as a contract pumper for Jeter Pumping in Fort Stockton, TX. He loved fishing and hunting and was an avid sports fan, his favorite team being the Dallas Cowboys.

He was preceded in death by his father, Orman L. Yarbrough.

Wallace is survived by mother, Opal M Anderson Yarbrough of Imperial; sister De Ann Crawford of Imperial; brother, Randy Yarbrough of Arlington; sister, Sandy Deel of Lubbock; sister, Susie Winguar of Leander; dog and best bud, Charlie; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and a host of dear friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
