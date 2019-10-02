Services
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Rd.
Abilene, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:30 PM
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Rd.
Abilene, TX
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
The Texas State Veterans Cemetery
Abilene, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Reid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Lawrence Reid


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Lawrence Reid Obituary
Walter Lawrence Reid

Lawn, TX - Walter Lawrence Reid, 94, of Lawn, Texas lost his battle with cancer on September 30, 2019.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 2, from 5 pm until 7 pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 3, at 12:30 pm also at The Hamil Family Funeral Home with Roy Meyer officiating. Burial will follow at 2 pm at The Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene.

Walter was born and raised in Oplin, Texas, where he graduated from Oplin High School. He continued his education at Tarleton State University and finished at Texas A&M where he got an Agricultural Education degree in 1951. He was proud to be an Aggie, "Gig'em." Walter worked as a teacher. He served in the US Army during WWII and was stationed in Japan.

In the early 1970s, he built his business, Mobile Labs, from the ground up. He owned and operated the business until he passed the reins to his son in 1997, when he retired to the Ranch with the love of his life, Wilma "Sissie" Saunders. They loved raising their cattle and watching their goats when they weren't off traveling the world. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Walter E. Reid; mother Lela Armor Reid; sister Edith; brothers Gerald, Max and Manton; and the mother of his children, Betty Carmack Reid.

He is survived by son Stephen and wife Tonya Reid of Odessa; granddaughter Gwendy and husband Scott Everett of Odessa; grandson Russell and wife Felicia of Odessa; daughter Leann Lewis of DFW; sisters-in-law Lenora and Ida Reid both of Lawn; great grandchildren Kory, Haylee, Piper, Delilah and Romeo, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be given to .

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hamil Family Funeral Home
Download Now