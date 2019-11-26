|
Walter "Buster" Tuttle Smith
Abilene - Walter "Buster" Tuttle Smith, 71, died at his home, surrounded by loved ones, on November 24th, 2019. His memorial service will be held Monday, December 2nd at 11:30 am at the Potosi Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Martin Barnes, followed by a ceremony at 2:00 pm at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Walt was born in Rochester, New York on October 15th, 1948 to Priscilla and Louis H. V. Smith. He earned a Master's degree in Environmental Engineering from Purdue University. He was a member of the United States Air Force and retired from the Army reserves with over 20 years of service. Walt married Mary Ann Stevenson in 1972. They had 2 daughters and 3 granddaughters. He worked and retired as a civil servant at Dyess Air Force Base. His hobbies included enjoying theater and live music, golfing, restoring classic cars and traveling in their RV. He generously supported food pantries and volunteered at the Abilene State Park.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Priscilla Olive Scales and Louis H. V. Smith. Walt is survived by his wife Mary Ann, two daughters Melissa and Stephanie, two sons-in-law Jeremy Weaver and Chris Peterman, three grandchildren Lana Peterman, Caitlyn Weaver and Abigail Weaver, a brother Louis "Skipper" H. V. Smith, sister Jacqueline DePompe, half-sisters Rebecca Smith and Dotty Martin, and step brother Dennis Premeaux.
Walt will be remembered for his deep love of his children and grandchildren, his sense of humor and his generosity. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local food pantry.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019