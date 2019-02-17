Services
Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home
5701 Highway 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 698-2200
For more information about
Wana Ladd
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Elmwood Memorial Park
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Brook Hollow Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Wana Ladd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wana Jean Ladd


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wana Jean Ladd Obituary
Wana Jean Ladd

Abilene, TX

Wana Jean Ladd, 92, of Abilene passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 10am on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Elmwood Memorial Park with a memorial service following at 11am at Brook Hollow Christian Church. The family will receive fiends after the memorial service in the church parlor. Viewing will be from 8 to 5 on Sunday at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 Hwy 277 South.

Wana was born on December 2, 1927 to Otis and Nellie Altman in Anson. She was a member of Brook Hollow Christian Church. Wana was a very caring and selfless lady, always putting others first. She loved cooking, dancing, roses and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Ladd; son, Bill Perry; brother, Jerry Altman; and sister, Dorothy De Shazo.

Survivors include her nephews, Glen Altman and wife Kathy of Eula, Gary De Shazo and wife Haley of California, Scott De shazo of Washington, Ronnie De Shazo of New Mexico, and J.D. Altman of Denton.

The family would like to give special thanks to Wisteria Legacy Lane and Hendrick Hospice. They would also like to thank the congregation of Brook Hollow Christian Church for the many cards and letters.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brook Hollow Christian Church.

You may view and sign the guestbook at www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.