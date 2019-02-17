|
Wana Jean Ladd
Abilene, TX
Wana Jean Ladd, 92, of Abilene passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 10am on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Elmwood Memorial Park with a memorial service following at 11am at Brook Hollow Christian Church. The family will receive fiends after the memorial service in the church parlor. Viewing will be from 8 to 5 on Sunday at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 Hwy 277 South.
Wana was born on December 2, 1927 to Otis and Nellie Altman in Anson. She was a member of Brook Hollow Christian Church. Wana was a very caring and selfless lady, always putting others first. She loved cooking, dancing, roses and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Ladd; son, Bill Perry; brother, Jerry Altman; and sister, Dorothy De Shazo.
Survivors include her nephews, Glen Altman and wife Kathy of Eula, Gary De Shazo and wife Haley of California, Scott De shazo of Washington, Ronnie De Shazo of New Mexico, and J.D. Altman of Denton.
The family would like to give special thanks to Wisteria Legacy Lane and Hendrick Hospice. They would also like to thank the congregation of Brook Hollow Christian Church for the many cards and letters.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brook Hollow Christian Church.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Feb. 17, 2019