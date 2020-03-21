|
|
Wanda Gleason
Albany - Wanda Gleason, age 93 of Albany, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 24th in the Cundiff Cemetery at Cundiff, Texas with John Ross Reames officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Wanda Louise Woolsey was born December 10, 1926 in Jack County, Texas to parents, Emmitt Woolsey and Pearl Board Woolsey. She married Aaron Edward Gleason on August 28, 1943. Mrs. Gleason operated Gleason's Day Care Center in Albany for 35 years until her retirement. She was a member of First Baptist Church. Mrs. Gleason was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; one daughter, Barbara Kay Gleason; one brother, Weldon (Pete) Woolsey.
Mrs. Gleason is survived by her one son, Alan Gleason; one grandson, Alan Kilian and wife Amanda; two great granddaughters, Kayman and Mila; two sisters-in-law, Mickey Woolsey and Betty Nelson and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Feed Store in Albany and may be left at Morehart Mortuary. Condolences may be made online at www.morehartmortuary.net.
Due to Governor Abbott's executive order, in accordance with the guidelines from the President and the CDC, every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people, therefore we are limiting crowds at the mortuary to 10 people at a time. If you wish to come by, we ask that you use the provided hand sanitizer when entering and exiting the mortuary.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020