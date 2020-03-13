|
|
Wanda Joyce Richardson
Abilene - Wanda Joyce (Neal) Richardson, 89, of Abilene, passed away March 12, 2020, at Senior Care Center in Stephenville, Texas.
A visitation will be held on March 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, 600 Robins Ave, Rule, Texas. A graveside services will follow at the Rule Cemetery with Pastor Kirk Watson officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Rule.
Wanda was born March 5, 1931 in Rule to the late Morris Neal, and Verna (Cassle) Neal. She was a graduate of Rule High School and attended Draughon's Business School in Abilene. She lived in Abilene, Texas.
Her parents preceded her in death, as well as her husband, son, and brother.
Memorials may be made in Wanda's name to the Kindred At Home Foundation: 109 E. Rentz Street., Weatherford, TX 76086.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020