Wanda Kayfus
Abilene - Wanda Kayfus, 69, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Abilene, Texas.
Considering the current COVID-19 situation, the family will have a private burial with a memorial service to follow at a date to be announced when it is safe to gather. Arrangements are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene.
Born in Roby, Texas on October 15, 1950, Wanda was the daughter of the late Claude Elmer Brown and Ruth Margaret (Reeves) Turner Brown. She retired after working in marketing and sales for Sam's Club in Abilene. She was a member of New Beginnings UPC.
Survivors include the father of her children, Robert L. Kayfus, Jr.; son, Christopher L. Kayfus of Buffalo Gap; daughter, Andrea Foster and husband Jerry Don Foster of Buffalo Gap; three grandchildren Dillon Foster and wife Jenny; Jenna Foster; and Tanner Foster and wife Nicole; and one great grandchild, Liam Foster. Wanda is also survived by a brother, Paul Brown of Galveston, TX; two sisters, Barbara Brooks and husband Raymond of Buffalo Gap, and Pamela Robberson of Brookshire, TX; and several nieces and nephews.
Thanks to all the medical professionals and facilities that provided care to her over the years. A special thanks goes to Mesa Springs and everyone there who helped care for her along with Dr. Bell, Dr. Canario, Dr. Du, Dr. Gao, and Dr. Roffers, a special thanks to Fifi for the devoted care she provided to our mother. Her help was heaven sent!
The professionals at Encompass and Generations have also made a huge impact in her life and the family will be forever grateful to everyone placed in her life for care!
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020