Wanda Lovell
Abilene - ABILENE—WANDA LOVELL, 87, died Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Abilene. A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Pleasant Grove Church Baptist Church. Adams-Graham Funeral Home of Anson is handling arrangements.
Wanda was born in Amarillo on April 12, 1931 to Clyde and Tennie Belle Todd. She was married to Oscar Jackson in 1949 and he died in 1954. In 1955 she married Kenneth Garner and was married to him till his death in 1988. Wanda then married Willie Lovell in 1996 and was married to him till his death in 2006.
Wanda lived a long and fruitful life. She will be fondly remembered.
Wanda had and raised several children: Helen (Robert) Frizell of Marble Falls, Arthur Jackson of Abilene, Betty (Frank) Santella of Bartlett, IL, Winfred (Shirley) Jackson of Ocalla, FL, Gary (Alice) Jackson of Tucson, AZ, Doyle (Kathy) Jackson of Tucson, AZ, Roy (Cindy) Jackson of Tuscola, David Garner (deceased), Kenneth Wayne (Mira) Garner of Garland, Shiela Smith and Deanna Miller, both of Dallas and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 11, 2019