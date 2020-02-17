|
Wanda McCoy
Aspermont - Wanda McCoy 88 went to be with he Lord Monday morning in Aspermont, Texas. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday graveside in the Aspermont cemetery officiated by Rev. Robby Harris under the care and direction of GilesMcCoy Funeral Home of Aspermont. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Wanda was born in Haskell, Texas on Wednesday March, 18, 1931 to John Jackson and Elcie Burge Hine. Wanda moved to Stonewall County at 18 months of age. She married Arvel McCoy Jr. September 3, 1948 at the Baptist parsonage in Aspermont, he preceded her in death December 12, 2011.
Wanda was a homemaker and the wife and partner of a farmer and rancher, she held many jobs on the farm & ranch.
Survivors include:
Daughter: Angela Teichelman and husband Steve of Aspermont
Son Arvel McCoy III and wife Donna of Aspermont
Grandchildren:
Marla McCoy of Baird Texas
Melissa Ribelin and husband Brad of Aspermont
Wendy McCoy of San Antonio
Katherine Harris of Canyon Lake
William Dwayne Harris of Huntsville, Texas
Coy Teichelman of Childress
Stormy and Leo Sellers of Ira
Great-Grandchildren
Matthew Tate, Megan Gardner, Addie Kruse, Emily Kruse, Christian Teichelman Chloe Teichelman, Colton Teichelman, Izyk Teichelman,
Wanda was also preceded in death by a daughter Jeanette McCoy
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020