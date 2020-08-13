Wanda Nell Versyp Lenz
Eula - Wanda Nell Lenz, 88, of Eula died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in an Abilene hospital. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Eula with Bro. Larry Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the Eula Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Wanda was born at her grandma's house in Belle Plaine on December 14, 1931 to Hollis Alexander and Lemma (Cheek) Versyp. She went to school in Eula and graduated in 1949 as salutatorian. She then attended Draughns Business College. She worked for Texas Employers Insurance Group until quitting to stay home and raise her family of six children. She married Doyle Lenz in Abilene on September 7, 1951. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Eula and served as church secretary for many years.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Doyle Lenz of Eula; four sons, Mike Lenz and wife Janice of Marble Falls, David Lenz and wife Sarah of Abilene, Steve Lenz and wife Ann of Eula and Allen Lenz and wife Connie of Llano; two daughters, Judy Johnson and husband Morris of Rochelle and Holly Casey and husband Tim of Abilene; brother Clois Weldon Versyp and wife Dorothy Faye of Hawley; 17 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, brother Carrol Versyp and sister Dixie Versyp.
