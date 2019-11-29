|
Wanda Rae Ford Herrington
Austin - Wanda Rae Ford Herrington, 88 years old, of Austin, Texas went to heaven to meet Jesus on November 24, 2019.
She was born November 27, 1930 in Avoca, Texas to Lottie Mae Hix and Joe Ford, Sr. The family moved to Hamlin, Texas in 1938 where she attended school. After graduating from Hamlin High School, she attended Draughon's Business College in Abilene, Texas. Wanda married the late Willard Ray Herrington of Ovalo, Texas in 1949. Wanda later became a Secretary to City manager, Boyd McDaniel. She gave birth to two sons, Ronnie Herrington and Russell Herrington. She served 11 years as Secretary of Dyess Elementary School. Later she moved to San Antonio and then Lubbock, Texas where she became Administrator of the Department of Preventative Medicine, Texas Tech University Health Science Center. She and her husband returned to Abilene in 1981 and opened Herrington Optical. They both retired from the Optical shop in 1996. Wanda was a devote Christian and attended/was a member of Caps Baptist Church and Southside Baptist Church of Abilene, Texas. Wanda is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Russell & Rhonda Herrington of Austin, Texas; her brothers and their wives: Joe and JoAnn Ford of Abilene, Texas and Doug and Ann Ford of Clyde, Texas. She is also survived by her grandsons Rex and Lee Herrington of Austin, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard, her son Ronnie, her parents Mr.& Mrs. Joe Ford, Sr., brothers: Eudell, Troy, H.L., Dave and Bill; sisters: Faye Smith, Inez Pennington and Nina Lieb.
Wanda elected to be cremated in Austin, Tx. Graveside service to be scheduled for a later date.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019