|
|
Wanda Rae Ford Herrington, 88, formerly of Abilene, went to heaven to meet Jesus on November 24, 2019 in Austin.
A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held Saturday February 1, 2020, at 2pm at Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel.
Wanda attended Caps Baptist Church and Southside Baptist Church of Abilene, Texas. Wanda married the late Willard Ray Herrington of Oval, Texas in 1949. Wanda is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Russell & Rhonda Herrington of Austin, Texas; her brothers and their wives and Families: Joe and JoAnn Ford of Abilene, Texas and Doug and Ann Ford of Clyde, Texas and her grandsons Rex and Lee Herrington of Austin, Texas.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020