Abilene - Wanda Sue Armstrong of Abilene passed away peacefully Friday, September 25, 2020 in Borger, TX with her niece by her side reading the Bible.



She was born March 17, 1940 in Phillips, Texas to Marcus Page and Blanche Ann (Estes) Armstrong. She was the seventh child of ten children born to Marcus and Blanche. Wanda graduated from Phillips High School in 1958. She was All-State Volleyball player for the Blackhawks in 1957 and 1958 while they won the AAA state championship both years. She then went to Howard County Junior College on a volleyball/academic scholarship where she continued to play volleyball. She was named Outstanding Athlete and All Conference both years at HCJC. She went on to finish her degree at Bethany Nazarene College being the first woman to graduate with a degree in Physical Education.



After college, Wanda became a great volleyball coach. She was a teacher/coach at Goliad Jr. High 1962-63, Big Spring High School 1963-64, Phillips High School from 1965-68 where she won the State Championship 1966 and 1968, State Finalist 1965 and 1967 state qualifier. She coached at Plains High School 1969-72 where she collected 3 more State Championships, 1969-1971 and another state qualifier in 1972. She then made her final move of her career to Cooper High in Abilene, Texas in 1973 where she coached and taught English, History, Health, Physical Education and Biology. As a coach, Wanda was a Texas Volleyball All-Star Coach and Coach of the year. She was the only coach in Texas volleyball history to have all six starters named to the All-State Team. She was inducted into the Cooper High School Hall of Fame in 1998.



Preceding her in death were her parents, her brother, Clytee Armstrong and 5 sisters, Freda King, Lodema Benton, Jeanette Eads, Barbara Pitcock and baby sister Betty Jo Armstrong.



Left behind to cherish her memory are 3 sisters, Shirley Ann Baze of Amarillo, Cathy Mahler and husband Ed Mahler of Wilmington, Delaware, and Sharon Kay Calhoun and husband Phillip of Stinnett and numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Brown's Chapel of the Fountains, 206 W. 1st Street in Borger. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Pampa.



