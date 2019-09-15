|
Warren Francis McCoy
Merkel - Warren Francis McCoy, 83, USAF, Ret. passed away September 12, 2019. Viewing and Visitation will be 4:00-6:00, Sunday September 15, 2019 at Girdner Funeral Home, 141 Elm St. Abilene, Texas. Graveside funeral service will be 10:00am Monday September 16, 2019 at Elmwood Memorial Park, Abilene, Texas. Under the direction of Girdner Funeral Home.
Warren Francis McCoy, was born in Altoona Pennsylvania in 1936, to parents Warren Paul McCoy and Sarah Louise McCoy. Upon his high school graduation, he joined the Air Force, serving twenty years. While stationed at Dyess AFB, he met his wife Shirley, and they married in 1960, and were married for 49 years. The couple returned to Abilene for their retirement, and Warren worked as a truck driver for Nucorp, AbTex, and also with his son in law.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Sherrill Glen McCoy, Daughter Melissa Ann McCoy, and grandson Christopher Allen McCoy.
Warren is survived by sister Mary Thomas, and brother Arthur McCoy, both of Hollidaysburg, Pa. Daughter Tina Martin and husband Billy Martin of Merkel. Grandsons; Shawn McCoy, Glen Martin and wife Tara of Abilene, and Michael Martin of Merkel, also granddaughter Terri Martin of Merkel. Two great granddaughters; Ireland McCoy and Ava Martin of Abilene, and four great grandsons, Aspen Mccoy and Luke Martin of Abilene, and Cameron and Gage Driffill of Merkel.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 15, 2019