Warren Linton Chapman lll
Abilene - Warren Linton Chapman lll, 39, of Abilene, Texas passed away on November 21, 2019 in Abilene.
Visitation will be Friday, November 29, from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.
A private family celebration of Warren's life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to St. Jude's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Warren Linton Chapman lll was born in Houston, Texas to Warren Linton Chapman Jr. and Gloria Lily Roberts Chapman on June 2, 1980. He attended schools in Houston, Dallas, and Midland and graduated from Abilene High School.
Warren was a longtime resident of group homes in Abilene connected with EduCare Community Living. The family is appreciative of the loving care of Warren provided by caregivers and supervisors, especially Andrea McKee and Sharon Nobles.
Warren lll is survived by his parents and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019