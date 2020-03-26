|
Wayland Leihdon Richardson
Clyde - Wayland L. Richardson, 82, of Clyde died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in an Abilene hospital. A visitation will be held from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Bailey Howard Funeral Home Chapel in Clyde. A private burial will be on Monday, March 30th at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene.
Wayland was born March 8, 1938 in Slaton to William Harold and Hattie Mae (Henderson) Richardson. He graduated from high school in Hale Center and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After his four year military service, he attended Texas Tech University, graduating in 1969. He married Ruby Nell Ashmore in New Deal on May 11, 1962. They moved from Midland to Clyde in 1973, where they were longtime members of the First Baptist Church. He was a C.P.A. and owned and operated Mouser & Young in Abilene for many years. Wayland was an avid sports fan and supported the local sports community throughout his residence in Clyde.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ruby Richardson of Clyde; two sons, Gary L. Richardson and fiancé Kat of Buffalo Gap and Randy Dale Richardson and wife Cara of Euless; grandchildren, Whitney Richardson and fiancé Logan Allumbaugh, Laramy Richardson and Riley Davis.
Wayland was preceded in death by five brothers, Travis, Welton, Gordon, Glenn and Wayne Richardson and sisters-in-law, Madaline, Vera, Trix and Lola Richardson.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Jude's or Love and Care Ministries, Clyde.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020