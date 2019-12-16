|
Wayne Carlton
Hawley-Wayne Carlton, 80, passed away suddenly on Dec. 15, 2019.
Services celebrating his life will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Beltway Park Church's South Campus 4009 Beltway S, Abilene, TX 79606. The family will begin receiving friends at 9:15 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Tuxedo, Texas. Under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home.
Wayne was born to the late Wayne Carlton, Sr. and Bertha (Orr) Carlton in Stamford, Texas. He grew up in Stamford and attended Stamford High School. He enlisted in the United States Navy and served his country faithfully and honorably. Wayne possessed a strong work ethic and had many fulfilling careers such as the Abilene Police Department, State Railroad Commission, and TDCJ. However his great love for animals and being outdoors gave him a great passion for ranching and farming. In his later years he received much satisfaction taking care of the animals on the farm and being entertained by them. Wayne's love for the Lord was a pillar in his life, he enjoyed reading scripture discussing it and continuing to grow in his faith. He will be remembered by his family for being strong willed, fiercely protective, Chevy driving, Bible reading, lead footed, and a gun toting loving father always ready to give sagely wisdom and advice.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Lee Carlton; his wives, Iva Smyth Carlton, and Nita Edwards Carlton; and his son, Wayne "Sonny" Carlton, III.
He leaves to cherish precious memories, his sister, Lois Ann Howard of Haskell; his children, Laura Carlton of Abilene, Everett Carlton and his wife Lisa of Hawley, Randall Wayne Carlton and his wife Amanda of Merkel, and Philip Wayne Carlton of Abilene; grandchildren, Blaine and Jared Hargrove, Keri Carlton, Kaci Phillips and her husband Brandon, Gage Carlton and his wife Alexandria, Skyler and Aiden all of Abilene; his great-grandchildren, Jaxon Miles and Oliver Phillips; numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
To leave condolences please visit, www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019