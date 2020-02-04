|
Wayne Chapman
Albany - Wayne Chapman, age 74 of Albany, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Friday, February 7th, at Bethel Assembly with Rev. Anthony Ceder and Clint Chapman officiating. Interment will follow in the Albany Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm, Thursday, February 6th, at Morehart Mortuary of Albany.
Wayne Williamson Chapman was born May 27, 1945 in Albany, Texas to parents Elmo Chapman & Willie Mae Williamson Chapman. He graduated from Albany High School and went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps until his Honorable Discharge in 1967. During that time, he married Janet Elaine Dodgen on April 9, 1966 in Eastland. Wayne owned and operated Arrow Construction and was a member of Maranatha Fellowship, where he pastored for 16 years.
Wayne was a kind and loving husband, father, and Grandad. He loved his grandkids. He liked taking them hunting and fishing and was always very patient with them. Grandad also loved sports and his favorites were the ones his grandkids were playing. To his children, Dad was a good and gentle man but considered himself a patriot. He was a God fearing man and taught his children to be followers of Christ. Wayne enjoyed the construction business and used his craft to make his mark on many projects in the community. Wayne served his country as a Marine in the Viet Nam war from 1965-1967 where he received a Purple Heart for his bravery. He is enrolled in the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor. (www.thepurpleheart.com)
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Chapman; his mother-in-law, Lovella Dodgen; his parents, Elmo & Willie Mae Chapman; his step-father, Ray Hudman; and one brother & sister in law, Jearl & Pat Chapman.
Wayne is survived by his three children, Gina Prentiss & husband Steve of Temple, Clint Chapman & wife Christi of Albany, Brian Chapman of Temple; two brothers, BJ Chapman & wife Bennie of Springfield, Allen Chapman & wife Jeanene of Breckenridge; five grandchildren, Carsyn Prentiss, Chloe Prentiss, Cole Chapman, Caroline Chapman, and Clay Chapman.
Memorials may be made to Maranatha Missions Fund and may be left at Morehart Mortuary. Condolences may be made online at www.morehartmortuary.net.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020