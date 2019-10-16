|
|
Wayne Horn
Houston - Larry (Wayne) Horn, Jr., lovingly known as Wayne went to be with his loving Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, October 14,2019 in Houston, Texas at the age of 43. He grew up in Del Rio attending Del Rio schools. He graduated from Del Rio High School in 1995. The family moved then to Houston in August 1995.
At his death He was surrounded by his family and many dear friends. Wayne's life was a living testimony of his love and devotion to Jesus Christ, His Lord and Savior. He asked every person he came in contact with if they knew Jesus because he wanted them to get to go to heaven. Anyone who met Wayne instantly loved him, and he loved everybody.
As Wayne's health declined over the next few years, Wayne got more consumed about the salvation of others.
Besides Jesus being his number one priority, and the love of his family and friends, his love for Dr. Holly Varner, Dr. Marc Catalano, Dr. Farzaneh Banki, nurses, technicians, aides, and everyone involved in the care of Wayne, he loved and considered them as part of his family. The two most important joyful times he looked forward to, were seeing his Southeast Memorial Herman Hospital family and listening to his music.
He is survived by his parents, Larry and Melody Horn; His sister Kassi Horn; Nieces, Hannah Horn and Tessa Horn; Brother in laws, Jimmy Stratham, and Broderic Livingston; Nephew, Cade Horn; Great niece, Paisleigh Horn; Aunt, Holly Horn Mickler (Jeff Micker); Uncle, Paul Horn (Jill Horn); Cousins, Leighton and Candice Brister, Sean and Brendon, Jesse and Jenny; Second cousin, KK Brister, and as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.
Preceded in death by grandparents, Leo and Dorothy Farmer, and Finley and Skip Horn; aunts, Vickie Farmer and Kellie Hutchinson; his beloved sister, Skipper Horn; and niece, Klassi K Horn.
Visitation will be 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy US-277 South Abilene, Texas. Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, October 18, 2019 at Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 5750 Hwy US-277, Abilene, Texas. Interment will follow the service in Elmwood Memorial Park.
Pallbearers are Leighton Brister, John Farmer, Garret Farmer, Jeff Farmer, Alex Gomez, and David Rodriguez
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneral.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019