Services
Baker Heights Church of Christ
5382 Texas Ave
Abilene, TX 79605
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Adams-Graham Funeral Home
732 Ave. I
Anson, TX
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Baker Heights Church of Christ
Abilene, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Newman


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wayne Newman Obituary
WAYNE NEWMAN

ABILENE - ABILENE - ERVIN WAYNE NEWMAN, 55, died Friday, Saturday, March 29, 2019, in Abilene. A celebration of life will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Baker Heights Church of Christ in Abilene. There will be a private burial Tuesday morning at Truby Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home in Anson.

Born August 14, 1963 in Anson, Wayne was a son of the late Al and AnnaBelle (Yeoman) Newman. He graduated from Abilene High School and married Jan Hamby January 29, 1982 in Plainview. Wayne worked for A-1 Salvage for many years. He served as an elder at the Baker Heights Church of Christ.

Survivors include his wife, Jan Newman of Abilene; a daughter, Jessica Lenard (and husband, Dustin) of Kerrville; three grandchildren, Blaine, Sofie and Boston and one sister, Patricia Baucum (and husband, Gayle) of Anson.

Family visitation will be 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Adams-Graham Funeral Home, 732 Ave. I in Anson.

Wayne had a very special place in his heart for two precious young children (Zion and ZaNiyah). In lieu of flowers, the family request that you consider continuing his mission in blessing these two children. Donations can be made to Baker Heights Church of Christ, 5382 Texas Ave. Abilene, TX 79605.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.