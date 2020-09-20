1/1
Wayne Ramsey
Wayne Ramsey

Tuscola - Joseph Wayne Ramsey, 69, of Tuscola passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was born on Saturday, March 17, 1951 in Abilene to Joseph Edgar Ramsey and Edna Marie (Price) Ramsey. Those who knew and loved him called him Wayne.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 22 from 5 pm until 7 pm, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Funeral Services will be 11 am on Wednesday, September 23, also at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, followed by burial at Caps Cemetery.

Wayne graduated Wylie High School in 1970, and he married Mary Skelton in 1972. Between Rentech and ABCO, he worked for 40 years as a Maintenance Supervisor. He was a volunteer firefighter for the ECCA Volunteer Fire Department, was President of The Big Country Firefighters Association, and he was instrumental in the development of Elm Valley Community Church. Wayne was very involved with activities with both his sons and grandsons, finding ways to support them as a boy scout leader, baseball couch, and he served as President of the Jim Ned Sports Booster Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, James Ramsey and Bobby Ramsey, and sister, Dixie McCracken.

Those left to cherish Wayne's memory are his loving wife of 48 years, Mary Ramsey; son, Jason Ramsey and wife Angelica; son, Troy Ramsey and wife DiDi; three grandchildren, Corde Ramsey, Hays Ramsey, and Myles Alfonso Ramsey; brothers, John C. Ramsey and Jimmy E. Ramsey; sisters, Alene McQueen, Wanda Wolf, Linda Joyce Voyles, Susie Wallace, Mary Helen Steward, Mildred Liske, and Carol Jean Stewart. He also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hamil Family Funeral Home
SEP
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hamil Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
