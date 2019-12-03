|
Wayne Ward
Abilene - On December 1, 2019, Wayne Ward crossed over from his earthly home to his eternal home in heaven to share his next journey with his Heavenly Father.
Wayne was born in Colorado City, Texas on September 22, 1945, to the late Delbert and Nellie (Brymer) Ward. He and Maxine Woody were married on December 13, 1972 in Odessa, Texas.
Wayne was a very loving person. He was known by his family as a great and wonderful man. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren playing all type of games. He especially loved playing chess and shooting pool. Wayne was no stranger to the water. He was an exceptional swimmer and loved spending time in the water with family and friends.
Wayne experienced his share of hard times in life. When the burdens and pains of life increased, he would rely on his faith in God to see him through. Because of his amazing love for his family, he always did what was necessary to provide for them. Sometimes that meant taking on additional jobs to make ends meet. Wayne would always say, the Lord would give me strength and He did. Wayne worked as a custodian for several school systems through the years. In the late 1990's, he and Maxine moved to Abilene. Upon his arrival, he began working with Love and Care Ministries. Wayne was willing do anything to help anybody. No matter what the task at hand, Wayne was ready to do whatever was needed because God gave him the passion and the strength. He loved the 15 years he spent working with Love and Care ministries helping other people.
Wayne was preceded in death by children, Selena and Todd, his two brothers Delbert and Johnny and one sister Neta.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Maxine; one daughter, Chasity; five grandchildren, Andrew, Monty, Jayme, Madison and Shayla; and six great grandchildren.
A celebration of Wayne's life will be at 11:00 am Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Love and Care Ministries Prayer Room, 233 Fannin Street, with his grandson Andrew Stevens and the Love and Care staff officiating. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be made to The Love and Care Ministries, 233 Fannin St, Abilene, Texas 79603.
We love you always! You will be in our hearts and we know we are in yours.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019