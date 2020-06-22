Weldon Rainwater
Anson - WELDON RAINWATER, 81, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his home. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Anson. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home of Anson.
Born July 21, 1938 at Boyd Chapel in Jones County, Weldon was the son of the late Maedgen and Clarabell (Young) Rainwater. He graduated from Anson High School in 1956 and attended Cisco Junior College. Weldon married Janie Stinnett June 16, 1962 in Anson. Weldon farmed all over Jones County for many years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church and served as a volunteer for the Anson Fire Department. He owned and operated the cotton gin at Radium.
Weldon was preceded in death by his parents, a sister (Dianne Allison) and four nephews.
Survivors include his wife, Janie Rainwater of Anson; one daughter, Gayenell Roman (and husband, Scott) of Big Spring; one son, Tom Rainwater (and wife, Laura) of Anson; three grandchildren, Maedgen Lindsey, Erin Lindsey and Seth Rainwater; and two great grandchildren, Aylin Braddy and Reece James.
Family visitation will be 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Adams-Graham Funeral Home in Anson.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the charity of one's choice, Rescue the Animals, 4620 N 1st, Abilene, TX 79603 or to Anson Meals on Wheels, 1225 Avenue J, Anson, TX 79501.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.