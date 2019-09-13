|
Weldon Wayne (W.W.) Harris
Cisco - Weldon Wayne (W.W.) Harris 92 of Cisco passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior September 12, 2019. Graveside Service will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery in Cisco, Texas officiated by Reverend Cody Favor under the direction of Kimbrough Funeral Home. Visitation with family will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday evening at Kimbrough Funeral Home.
Weldon was born August 6, 1927 in Cisco, Texas to Vennie Alvin and Virgie Leona (Frye) Harris. He attended school in Cisco and worked many years for Boss Glove Factory in Cisco. In his later years he was a dental lab technician for his son Gary Harris DDS here in Cisco. Weldon married Alma Lois (Thomas) on March 14, 1948 in Cisco, Texas. She preceded him in death March 9, 2008.
Survivors are his children Gary Harris and wife Marty of Cisco, Larry Harris and wife Judy of Gun Barrel City, Texas, Leland Harris and wife Liz of Deer Park, Texas, Dennis Harris and wife Charlotte of Rowena, Texas Gerald Harris of Fort Worth, Texas and Darla Johnson and husband Kevin of Eastland, Texas. Sister in law Dora Faye Simmons of Cisco, Texas. Sisters: Sandra, Linda, Judy and JoEllen. Several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Weldon was preceded in death by his wife Alma and his parents, Vennie and Vergie, brother Wendolyn, half-brother David and sister Mary Prudence.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 13, 2019