Wendell Gene JohnsonAbilene - Wendell Gene Johnson 64, left this earth on June 1st, 2020 after a brief illness at Hendericks Hospice House.Gene was born October 7,1955 to Mable and Woodrow Johnson in Lamesa Texas. He moved to a farm in Cross Plain Texas where he attended school.Gene was a loving husband, daddy , pawpaw, brother ,uncle, brother in law , son and friend.He meet the love of his life and they were married October 8, 1982.They were blessed with 8 children plus a host of neices , nephews and neighborhood children that called him "DAD".Gene coached little league,pop warner football,softball and challangers baseball.He taught Sunday School and drove the church van throughout his adulthood.He loved to go on vacation with his brother and sister in law, together they had been all over the world one of his favorite places to go was Alaska. He has a lake house at Brownwood Lake and he loved to go and have all his kids there to fish , swim go on boat rides but his favorite was to get up before everyone and cook a big breakfast outside. The smell of cooking bacon would wake everyone up and he just loved it.He worked for Abilene Independant School Distrist , Southside Baptist Church and Ramada Inn as Maintance Supervisor for many years. Together with his wife they ran an HCS group Home for Betty Hardwick Center for 24 years. During that time they had adult Deveploment Disabled People that they took into their home and provided a family for.Gene has been battling cancer for the last 16 years he proved to be a strong deligent soldier during his fight, after the adoption of their young children he volunteered to be a" WATCH DOG" DADS OF GREAT STUDENTS for the Abilene Independent School District. He went daily to volunteer to be a cross guard for all the kids through the rain, sleet, snow and heat all the while undergoing cancer treatment. In 2015 he was given the award for volunteer of the year.Gene was an amazing man so many have said " he loved his family" and he bragged about them to anyone he met.Gene was loved by all and will be missed by many.He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Angula Johnson, Son's Timothy Johnson and wife Kristal of Kermit Texas ,Scotty Johnson of Abilene Texas, Jonmark Johnson and wife Brittany of Baird Texas, John Harrell and wife Tabiatha of Abilene Texas, Austin Johnson and Kingston Brooks of Abilene Texas. Daughter's Mckensey Carufel and husband Brandon of Abilene Texas , and Brailey Johnson of Abilene Texas. Grandsons Justin ,Preston ,Brady , Kaleb ,of Kermit Texas Jaycub and Caleb of Abilene Texas Granddaughter Pailsey Brooke of Baird Texas .Brothers Vernon Johnson and Pat Johnson, sisters Rita Johnson and Sue and John Schugs , Kenneth Wells , Ken and Rene Wells , John and Emma Wells , and Sonia Baker numerous neices and nehews and many friends.Gene was preceded in his death by his Parents and 1 daughter and his mother in law Patsy Wells.A Celerbration of Life will be held at a later date in the fall.