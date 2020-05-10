|
|
Mr. Wendell Thomas
Services for Mr. Wendell Thomas were held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Hillside Memorial Gardens with Reverend Jeff Reid officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home.
Mr.Thomas was born February 03, 1928 in Loraine, TX to Floyd and Bertha (Richards) Thomas. He married Corene Karnes on October 1, 1950 in Enid, OK. She preceded him in death on October 27, 1999. He later married Peggy Callicoatte on February 18, 2006 in Abilene, Texas . Mr. Thomas was a Post Master for the United States Postal Service for 39 years and a member of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church in Abilene.
He is survived by: Wife - Peggy Thomas, Abilene, TX; Daughter - Karen Ward, Denton, TX; Step-Children: Guy Callicoatte and wife Sue, Abilene, TX, Jill Willis and husband Tommy, Abilene, TX and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by:His parents; Wife - Corene Thomas; Daughter - Deborah Aline McKinney; Brothers - Reid, Wallace Hilton, Richard, and Stanley Thomas.
No visitation was planned.
