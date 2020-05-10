Services
BELL-CYPERT-SEALE FUNERAL HOME - Snyder
3101 College Avenue
Snyder, TX 79549
(325) 573-5454
For more information about
Wendell Thomas
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendell Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendell Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendell Thomas Obituary
Mr. Wendell Thomas

Services for Mr. Wendell Thomas were held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Hillside Memorial Gardens with Reverend Jeff Reid officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Bell-Cypert-Seale Funeral Home.

Mr.Thomas was born February 03, 1928 in Loraine, TX to Floyd and Bertha (Richards) Thomas. He married Corene Karnes on October 1, 1950 in Enid, OK. She preceded him in death on October 27, 1999. He later married Peggy Callicoatte on February 18, 2006 in Abilene, Texas . Mr. Thomas was a Post Master for the United States Postal Service for 39 years and a member of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church in Abilene.

He is survived by: Wife - Peggy Thomas, Abilene, TX; Daughter - Karen Ward, Denton, TX; Step-Children: Guy Callicoatte and wife Sue, Abilene, TX, Jill Willis and husband Tommy, Abilene, TX and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by:His parents; Wife - Corene Thomas; Daughter - Deborah Aline McKinney; Brothers - Reid, Wallace Hilton, Richard, and Stanley Thomas.

No visitation was planned.

Online Condolences may be posted at

www.bellcypertseale.com

Online condolences may be posted at www.bellcypertseale.com Bell-Cypert-Seale 3101 College Avenue Snyder Tx 79549 Phone: 325 573 5454 Fax: 325 573 6001 Email [email protected]
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 10 to May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -