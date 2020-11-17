Wendy Huu JohnsonAbilene - Devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Wendy Huu Johnson (formerly, Nguyen Thi Huu) passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her home in Abilene. She was 79 years old and surrounded by her loving family when she left this earth that she had blessed daily. She loved cooking for not only her large family, but for everyone she met. She retired as the head chef at Dyess AFB NCO Club Restaurant, and she worked for the Air Force 21st CSF in Vietnam, MWR at San Vito Air Station Italy, and the USN Commissary at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.Wendy was preceded in death by her mother Nguyen Thi Sy, father Nguyen Van Hoc, and brother Loc Van Nguyen, along with her two sons.She is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Elton Johnson. She is also survived by her children: Kim Chi and husband Craig Carney of Missouri, Kim Chau Lopez of Florida, James Johnson and wife Brandi of Abilene, John Johnson of San Antonio, and Mary Medford of Abilene. She had 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren that she loved on every moment she could.A special thank-you to Kinder Hearts Home Health and Hospice for providing peace and comfort.Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Wednesday, November 18th at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Funeral service will be 12:00 pm on Thursday, November 19th at The Hamil Family Funeral Home with burial to follow at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene.