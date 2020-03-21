|
Wesley Andrew Dickie
Abilene - Wesley Andrew Dickie, age 38, passed away on March 19, 2020.
Wesley (Wes) was born in Abilene, TX, September 1, 1981. He graduated from Cooper High School in 2000 and received a B.A. in Psychology in 2004 from Texas Tech University. He spent many years working in the mental health field and took great pride in helping others.
As a child and in his youth, Wes spent many Saturdays helping his Grandaddy Pruitt, washing cars and doing other "guy" things. During one of these times, he accepted Christ as his Savior. Wes was a member of Pioneer Drive Baptist Church and spent much of his time involved in various activities including RA basketball, Bible Drill, Disciple Now, and youth choir under the leadership of Beverly Allen and Jimmy Smith.
Wes was known for his compassion, gentleness, and loving spirit. He was patient, always kind, and a loyal friend. A hug was his standard greeting and he always made everyone feel welcomed and accepted.
He was preceded in death by Grandad and Granny, Cotton and Jo Emma Dickie, and Granddaddy, J Lee Pruitt.
Wes is survived by his parents, Mike and Paula Dickie; sister, Misty Cassle (BJ); nephew, James Cassle; niece, Claire Cassle; grandmother, Sylvia Pruitt; aunts, Connie Clark (Mike) and Dru Pruitt; uncle Eddie Dickie (Karon); and numerous family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Abilene Education Foundation, PO Box 1999, Abilene, TX 79604.
Due to state guidelines, we are unable to hold a public memorial service. The family would greatly appreciate sharing your thoughts, memories, condolences, and prayers on the Piersall Funeral Home website at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020